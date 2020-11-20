Hurricane Energy (OTCMKTS:HRCXF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Hurricane Energy (OTCMKTS:HRCXF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hurricane Energy PLC is involved in the exploration of oil and gas properties primarily in the United Kingdom. Hurricane Energy PLC is headquartered in Godalming, the United Kingdom. “

HRCXF has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered Hurricane Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Hurricane Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Hurricane Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Investec lowered Hurricane Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

HRCXF stock opened at $0.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $93.94 million, a PE ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average of $0.07. Hurricane Energy has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.56.

Hurricane Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, appraises, and develops oil from fractured basement reservoirs. The company has a portfolio of contiguous offshore licenses on the United Kingdom Continental Shelf, West of Shetland. Its producing oil fields include Clair, Foinaven, and Schiehallion; licenses focuses on the Rona Ridge, a major NE-SW trending basement; and assets comprise Lancaster, Whirlwind, Lincoln, Halifax, and Warwick.

