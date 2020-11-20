Ian Marchant Purchases 5,000 Shares of Aggreko Plc (AGK.L) (LON:AGK) Stock

Aggreko Plc (AGK.L) (LON:AGK) insider Ian Marchant bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 593 ($7.75) per share, with a total value of £29,650 ($38,737.91).

Aggreko Plc (AGK.L) stock opened at GBX 595.56 ($7.78) on Friday. Aggreko Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 285.90 ($3.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 881 ($11.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $937.94 million and a P/E ratio of -26.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 456.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 449.32.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AGK. Berenberg Bank raised Aggreko Plc (AGK.L) to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 410 ($5.36) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Aggreko Plc (AGK.L) in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 607.78 ($7.94).

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility. It offers power generation products, including diesel generators, G3+ generators, and gas generators, as well as Solar-diesel hybrid power plants; cooling systems, such as cooling towers, chillers, heat exchangers, and air handlers and conditioners; and desiccant and refrigerated dehumidifiers to prevent metal corrosion, aid processes, preserve equipment on cold stacked offshore rigs, reduce mold and mildew growth during production processes, and dry out water-damaged buildings, as well as to reduce drying times for concrete, insulation, and fireproofing.

