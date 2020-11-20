Iberdrola (BME:IBE) PT Set at €11.20 by Credit Suisse Group

Iberdrola (BME:IBE) received a €11.20 ($13.18) price objective from Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €12.70 ($14.94) price target on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €11.15 ($13.11).

Iberdrola has a 52-week low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a 52-week high of €7.30 ($8.59).

