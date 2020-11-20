IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Price Target Raised to $19.00

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for IBEX’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on IBEX. Truist assumed coverage on IBEX in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on IBEX in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on IBEX from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IBEX from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on IBEX in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Shares of IBEX opened at $17.87 on Tuesday. IBEX has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $19.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.92. The company has a market cap of $328.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. Equities analysts expect that IBEX will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IBEX during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in IBEX during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in IBEX during the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in IBEX during the 3rd quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in IBEX during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,486,000.

IBEX Limited provides technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers CLX Target, a digital marketing and conversion suite; CLX Connect, an omni-channel platform for consumers to interact with brands through various channels, such as voice, IVR, Web, social, or chatbots; CLX convert, a quoting engine, which aggregates and unifies quotes and deals from various providers at an address level; and CLX Pulse that allow brands to send omni-channel digital surveys supported by text analytics software to analyze customer feedback for accurate sentiment and disposition.

