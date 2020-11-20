Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Raised to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ICHR. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ichor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 20th. B. Riley raised their target price on Ichor from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ichor from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Ichor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ichor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.75.

Ichor stock opened at $29.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.17 and its 200-day moving average is $25.15. The company has a market cap of $680.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Ichor has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $39.83.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $227.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.45 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company’s revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ichor will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 44,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $1,229,627.83. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 65,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,239.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $34,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 62,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,446,248.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICHR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ichor in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Ichor by 391.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,950 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ichor by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 725,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,902,000 after acquiring an additional 45,093 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ichor by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ichor in the 2nd quarter worth about $292,000. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

