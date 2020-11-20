ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Shares Bought by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 21.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,022 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICUI. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 2,544.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 476 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 928 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

ICU Medical stock opened at $186.08 on Friday. ICU Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.01 and a twelve month high of $236.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $189.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.23 and a beta of 0.72.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.59. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $318.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ICUI shares. BidaskClub upgraded ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James cut their price target on ICU Medical from $228.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on ICU Medical from $218.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. ICU Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.67.

In other ICU Medical news, Director George A. Lopez sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.40, for a total transaction of $7,776,000.00. Also, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.22, for a total value of $56,014.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,606,976.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,277 shares of company stock valued at $12,341,970 over the last ninety days. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency connectors; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; NovaCath and SuperCath peripheral intravenous (IV) catheters; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI).

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.