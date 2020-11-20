IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($1.29) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:IDYA)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.29) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.03). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.02) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.72) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.17) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on IDYA. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine cut IDEAYA Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Wedbush started coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEAYA Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.29.

Shares of IDYA stock opened at $12.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.26 million, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 2.30. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $19.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.19 and a 200 day moving average of $11.74.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($3.10).

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IDYA. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 715.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 443.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 193.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,004 shares during the last quarter. 61.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ventures Iv L.P. 5Am sold 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total value of $10,928,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

