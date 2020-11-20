Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Identiv Inc. is a global security technology company. It provides trust solutions in the connected world, including premises, information and everyday items. The Company’s trust solutions are implemented using standards-driven products and technology, such as hardware, software, digital certificates, and mobility and cloud services. Its products are used in corporate employee identification cards, company email, information technology networks and facility access control, in national ID cards and passports, transport passes, banking and other uses. Identiv Group, Inc., formerly known as Identive Group, Inc., is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

Get Identiv alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Identiv from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Identiv in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.80.

INVE stock opened at $6.57 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.36. Identiv has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $7.48. The company has a market cap of $118.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.76 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Identiv had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.17%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Identiv will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Identiv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Identiv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Identiv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $265,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Identiv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Identiv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $296,000. Institutional investors own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures data, physical places, and things worldwide. It operates through two segment, Premises and Identity. The Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and access management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Identiv (INVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Identiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.