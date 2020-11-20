Impleum (IMPL) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2.00

Impleum (CURRENCY:IMPL) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. Impleum has a market capitalization of $32,613.10 and approximately $2.00 worth of Impleum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Impleum coin can now be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. Over the last week, Impleum has traded 24.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Impleum alerts:

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00070372 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00021220 BTC.

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000071 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Bitdepositary (BDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000108 BTC.

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000028 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Impleum Coin Profile

Impleum is a coin. Impleum’s total supply is 8,596,861 coins and its circulating supply is 8,489,915 coins. Impleum’s official Twitter account is @impleum. Impleum’s official website is impleum.com.

Impleum Coin Trading

Impleum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impleum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Impleum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Impleum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Impleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Impleum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.