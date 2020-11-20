Independent Research Analysts Give Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) a €168.00 Price Target

Independent Research set a €168.00 ($197.65) price objective on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VOW3. Barclays set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €173.00 ($203.53) target price on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Nord/LB set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America set a €174.00 ($204.71) target price on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €167.33 ($196.86).

Shares of VOW3 stock opened at €152.52 ($179.44) on Tuesday. Volkswagen AG has a 1 year low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a 1 year high of €187.74 ($220.87). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €137.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is €136.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.22.

Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) Company Profile

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

