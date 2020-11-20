Inscape Co. (INQ.TO) (TSE:INQ) Shares Gap Down to $1.02

Inscape Co. (INQ.TO) (TSE:INQ) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.02, but opened at $0.95. Inscape Co. (INQ.TO) shares last traded at $0.95, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.79 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.58. The stock has a market cap of $13.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Inscape Co. (INQ.TO) (TSE:INQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$11.37 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Inscape Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inscape Co. (INQ.TO) Company Profile (TSE:INQ)

Inscape Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures office furniture and wall products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Office Furniture and Walls. The Office Furniture segment offers storage, benching, systems, and seating solutions, as well as accessories, such as keyboard trays, and nano and motus monitor arms.

