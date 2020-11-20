Insider Buying: Domino’s Pizza Group plc (DOM.L) (LON:DOM) Insider Purchases 20,000 Shares of Stock

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (DOM.L) (LON:DOM) insider Natalia Barsegiyan acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 329 ($4.30) per share, for a total transaction of £65,800 ($85,968.12).

Shares of DOM opened at GBX 335 ($4.38) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 342.56 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 338.11. Domino’s Pizza Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 259.70 ($3.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 378.94 ($4.95). The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion and a PE ratio of 176.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00.

Get Domino's Pizza Group plc (DOM.L) alerts:

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group plc (DOM.L) in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Domino’s Pizza Group plc (DOM.L) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 325 ($4.25).

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (DOM.L) Company Profile

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. The company operates 1,184 stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland; and 56 stores in Switzerland, Germany, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Group plc (DOM.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Group plc (DOM.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.