Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lowered its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 18,329 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Insulet were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 14.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,739 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Insulet by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,510 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Insulet by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,273 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Insulet by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 936,839 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $221,647,000 after purchasing an additional 35,403 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Insulet by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,625 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period.

Get Insulet alerts:

In related news, COO Charles Alpuche sold 3,415 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.11, for a total value of $751,675.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Fallon sold 4,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,162,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,415 shares of company stock worth $5,160,326 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PODD opened at $264.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 943.75 and a beta of 0.73. Insulet Co. has a one year low of $121.00 and a one year high of $268.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 8.08 and a quick ratio of 7.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $244.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.55.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $234.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.73 million. Insulet had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PODD. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Insulet from $232.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Insulet from $165.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Insulet from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.82.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.