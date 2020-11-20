Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) to announce earnings per share of $0.75 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.70. Integra LifeSciences reported earnings per share of $0.68 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will report full-year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.48. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.39. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Integra LifeSciences.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The life sciences company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 4.10%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IART. ValuEngine raised Integra LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.77.

In other news, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total transaction of $9,394,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,091,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,983,898.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 655 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,641 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,539 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IART stock opened at $56.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 83.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.27 and a 200-day moving average of $48.71. Integra LifeSciences has a one year low of $34.21 and a one year high of $63.23.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

