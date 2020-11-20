Integrated Advisors Network LLC Acquires Shares of 1,813 Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Etsy during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Etsy by 54.1% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Etsy during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Etsy during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the third quarter worth about $58,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Etsy news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.54, for a total transaction of $423,186.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,538 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,882.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total value of $74,629.41. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,504.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 421,759 shares of company stock worth $54,841,457 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ETSY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Etsy in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Etsy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Etsy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.45.

Etsy stock opened at $134.50 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $154.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98. The stock has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.69.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $451.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.72 million. On average, analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

