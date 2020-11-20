Integrated Advisors Network LLC Buys 35,600 Shares of Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,600 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC owned 0.06% of Alexco Resource worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Alexco Resource during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $825,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Alexco Resource by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 263,817 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 33,271 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alexco Resource by 15,508.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 745,310 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 740,535 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in Alexco Resource by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 159,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 62,500 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Alexco Resource by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 130,429 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 42,210 shares during the period.

Get Alexco Resource alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Alexco Resource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th.

NYSEAMERICAN:AXU opened at $2.34 on Friday. Alexco Resource Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $3.50.

About Alexco Resource

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 725 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, one quartz mining license and 50% of three quartz mining leases, and two crown grants 50% of three quartz mining leases covering an area of 233 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexco Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexco Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.