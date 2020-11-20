Integrated Advisors Network LLC Makes New $211,000 Investment in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 249 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 118.0% in the second quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 955,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $678,941,000 after acquiring an additional 517,041 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,379,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,401,719,000 after purchasing an additional 406,587 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 803,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $571,037,000 after purchasing an additional 259,788 shares during the period. Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,759,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 165.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 351,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,463,000 after purchasing an additional 218,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSGP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CoStar Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $660.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $730.00 to $810.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $780.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $825.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $859.46.

In other CoStar Group news, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 15,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $848.16, for a total transaction of $13,217,725.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lisa Ruggles sold 7,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.00, for a total transaction of $6,608,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $894.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.35, a current ratio of 16.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $35.27 billion, a PE ratio of 120.10 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $866.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $775.46. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $500.24 and a 52 week high of $939.00.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.46. CoStar Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 7.58%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

