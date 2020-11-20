Integrated Advisors Network LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC cut its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 132.1% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 416.7% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth $34,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 19.3% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 29.1% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TRV. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Travelers Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Travelers Companies from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine upgraded The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Atlantic Securities cut The Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.94.

NYSE:TRV opened at $133.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.99 and a 12 month high of $141.87.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.81%. The Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

