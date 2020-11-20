Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 1,184 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC cut its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 49.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,198 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Cigna during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna during the third quarter worth about $34,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in Cigna by 1,627.7% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cigna by 56.8% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cigna alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $204.74 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $118.50 and a twelve month high of $224.96. The firm has a market cap of $73.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $186.17 and a 200-day moving average of $183.72.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.16. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $40.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 18.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cigna from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cigna from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Truist lifted their price objective on Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised Cigna from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Cigna from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.95.

In other news, CFO Eric P. Palmer acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $168.77 per share, for a total transaction of $168,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,555 shares in the company, valued at $4,481,687.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,258 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.59, for a total value of $1,968,158.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,880,711.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,284 shares of company stock valued at $13,132,287. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

See Also: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.