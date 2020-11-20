Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 367 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC decreased its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,158 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Ciena by 64.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 562 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Ciena by 47.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total transaction of $120,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $107,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,595 shares of company stock valued at $1,444,784 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Ciena in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.14.

Shares of CIEN opened at $42.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.83. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $30.58 and a 12-month high of $61.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.71.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $976.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.49 million. Ciena had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

