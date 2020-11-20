Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 411,500 Shares of Tanzanian Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC reduced its holdings in Tanzanian Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) (NYSEMKT:TRX) by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 411,500 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Tanzanian Gold were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Tanzanian Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Tanzanian Gold by 2,012.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 490,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 467,000 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tanzanian Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tanzanian Gold by 227.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 39,720 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TRX opened at $0.64 on Friday. Tanzanian Gold Co. has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $1.09.

About Tanzanian Gold

Tanzanian Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interest in the Buckreef project located in north-central Tanzania; the Kigosi project situated within the Kigosi-Miyabi and Ushirombo greenstone belts in northwestern Tanzania; and the Itetemia gold project located to southwest of Mwanza in Northern Tanzania.

