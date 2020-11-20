Integrated Advisors Network LLC Takes $200,000 Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,375,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775,746 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,163,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359,008 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,038,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,614,000 after acquiring an additional 4,098,967 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,378,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,669,000 after acquiring an additional 460,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,821,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,204,000 after acquiring an additional 189,541 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU opened at $81.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.84. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $49.12 and a 52-week high of $83.14.

Read More: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.