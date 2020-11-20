Integrated Advisors Network LLC Takes $201,000 Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRU. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 954.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRU. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $75.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.62 and a 52-week high of $97.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.60.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.52. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.22 EPS. Analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.64%.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $370,926.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,932,099.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Further Reading: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.