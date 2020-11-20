Integrated Advisors Network LLC Takes $209,000 Position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,810 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STM. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 121.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 164.4% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,070 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.06.

Shares of STM stock opened at $36.34 on Friday. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of $14.67 and a 52-week high of $36.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.26. The company has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.38.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.