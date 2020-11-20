Integrated Advisors Network LLC Takes $211,000 Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,802 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Lumentum by 167.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lumentum by 23,776.9% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 34,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 34,001 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Lumentum in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Lumentum in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lumentum by 188.7% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Penny Herscher sold 1,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.38, for a total transaction of $133,949.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,212,078.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $577,491.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,807,432.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,716 shares of company stock valued at $4,649,613 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on LITE. TheStreet upgraded Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine cut Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Lumentum from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Lumentum from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Lumentum in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.32.

LITE stock opened at $82.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 7.38 and a quick ratio of 6.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.23 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.98 and a 200-day moving average of $80.68. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.06 and a fifty-two week high of $96.74.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $452.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

