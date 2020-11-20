Integrated Advisors Network LLC Takes $222,000 Position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 125,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 168,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hain Celestial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.38.

Shares of NASDAQ HAIN opened at $37.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.53 and a beta of 0.75. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.12 and a 12 month high of $38.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 3.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $498.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

