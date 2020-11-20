Intellicheck (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Intellicheck (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intellicheck Mobilisa is a leading technology company, developing and marketing wireless technology and identity systems for various applications including: mobile and handheld wireless devices for the government, military and commercial markets. Products include the Defense ID system, an advanced ID card access control product currently protecting over 70 military and federal locations. ID-Check is a technology that instantly reads, analyzes, and verifies encoded data in magnetic stripes and barcodes on government-issue IDs from approximately 60 U.S. and Canadian jurisdictions to determine if the content and format are valid. The company’s products are used to address government and commercial fraud, focusing on age verification, secure access control and software tools, driver’s license readers, and ID validation markets. Intelli-Check Mobilisa sells its products through its direct sales force and marketing partners. The company is headquartered in Port Townsend, Washington. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IDN. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Intellicheck in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of Intellicheck in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

IDN stock opened at $9.72 on Wednesday. Intellicheck has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $10.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in Intellicheck by 9.5% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,499,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,322,000 after acquiring an additional 130,225 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Intellicheck by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 828,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 30,429 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Intellicheck by 566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 425,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Intellicheck by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 208,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 8,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Intellicheck in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,099,000.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States. It provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as ID Check SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Retail ID Online, authenticates an online user's identification documents; Retail ID Mobile that provides the fraud reduction benefits of Retail ID; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; ID Check POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; ID Check BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; ID Check PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications.

