Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intercorp Financial Services Inc. provides financial products and services. The Company’s business segment consists of Bank, Insurance, Real Estate Operations and Others. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. is based in Lima, Peru. “

IFS has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Intercorp Financial Services from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Intercorp Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

Shares of Intercorp Financial Services stock opened at $25.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.23. Intercorp Financial Services has a 52 week low of $19.23 and a 52 week high of $45.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion and a PE ratio of 22.77.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.53. Intercorp Financial Services had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 9.08%. Research analysts forecast that Intercorp Financial Services will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 17,920 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 436,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,093,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 431,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,121,000 after acquiring an additional 22,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,695,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,176,000 after acquiring an additional 36,473 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

About Intercorp Financial Services

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides financial products and services in Peru. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts. The company also offers retail banking, including consumer; payroll deduction; cash, vehicle, student, express, collateralized cash, and other consumer loans; and mortgage loans, as well as credit cards.

