International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) (LON:IAG) Price Target Lowered to GBX 228 at Credit Suisse Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) (LON:IAG) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 287 ($3.75) to GBX 228 ($2.98) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, AR Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Davy Research lowered shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) to a neutral rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) from GBX 146 ($1.91) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Bank of America set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 229.56 ($3.00).

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) stock opened at GBX 157.45 ($2.06) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 108.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 181.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,099.24, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.68. International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. has a one year low of GBX 86.54 ($1.13) and a one year high of GBX 684 ($8.94).

In other International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) news, insider Stephen Gunning sold 8,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 13 ($0.17), for a total transaction of £1,134.38 ($1,482.07).

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

