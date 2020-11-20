International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Shares Acquired by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,751 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 226,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 19,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 142,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in International Game Technology by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 13,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in International Game Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 39.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IGT opened at $12.67 on Friday. International Game Technology PLC has a 12 month low of $3.59 and a 12 month high of $15.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.31 and a 200-day moving average of $9.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.97.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.42. International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 14.86% and a positive return on equity of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $981.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Game Technology PLC will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

IGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Union Gaming Research raised shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of International Game Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $5.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.31.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy. It designs, sells, and operates a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

