Interpace Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDXG) Shares Gap Down to $3.19

Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXG) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.19, but opened at $2.55. Interpace Biosciences shares last traded at $2.79, with a volume of 2,721 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of Interpace Biosciences from $9.25 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interpace Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Interpace Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Interpace Biosciences from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.57.

Interpace Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDXG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The business services provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.13. Interpace Biosciences had a negative net margin of 115.30% and a negative return on equity of 251.52%. Sell-side analysts expect that Interpace Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Interpace Biosciences in the second quarter worth $55,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Interpace Biosciences in the third quarter worth $150,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in Interpace Biosciences in the second quarter worth $389,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Interpace Biosciences in the third quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interpace Biosciences during the third quarter worth $880,000. Institutional investors own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Interpace Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:IDXG)

Interpace Biosciences, Inc provides molecular diagnostic tests, bioinformatics, and pathology services for evaluating cancer risk in the United States. The company offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion genomic test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its PathFinderTG platform; and ThyGeNEXT, an oncogenic mutation panel to identify malignant thyroid nodules.

