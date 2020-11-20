Intouch Insight Ltd. (INX.V) (CVE:INX) Shares Gap Up to $0.42

Intouch Insight Ltd. (INX.V) (CVE:INX)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.42, but opened at $0.47. Intouch Insight Ltd. (INX.V) shares last traded at $0.46, with a volume of 2,000 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.43. The firm has a market cap of $11.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.55, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Intouch Insight Ltd. (INX.V) (CVE:INX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.46 million during the quarter.

About Intouch Insight Ltd. (INX.V) (CVE:INX)

Intouch Insight Ltd. develops managed mobile software applications and software-as-a-service platforms, and delivers services for private businesses, governments, and regulators in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's software platforms include IntouchCapture, IntouchCheck, IntouchSurvey, and LiaCX that facilitate the development of data collection programs comprising event lead capture, customer satisfaction surveys, and mobile forms, checklist, and audits.

