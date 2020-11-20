Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 8.40-8.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.265-8.415 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.29 billion.Intuit also updated its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.31-1.34 EPS.

Intuit stock opened at $361.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intuit has a 52 week low of $187.68 and a 52 week high of $377.15. The company has a market capitalization of $94.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $338.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.54.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.79% and a net margin of 23.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTU. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Intuit from $308.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Intuit from $292.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Intuit from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Argus boosted their price objective on Intuit from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Intuit from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $368.06.

In related news, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 3,069 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.96, for a total transaction of $1,049,475.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,511,136.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 161,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.66, for a total value of $55,740,440.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,337,411.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 244,742 shares of company stock worth $83,471,109. 4.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

Read More: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.