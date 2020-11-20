Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Releases Q2 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) updated its second quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.31-1.34 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.825-1.845 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.8 billion.Intuit also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 8.40-8.55 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INTU. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $300.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $308.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $368.06.

Get Intuit alerts:

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $361.44 on Friday. Intuit has a 1 year low of $187.68 and a 1 year high of $377.15. The firm has a market cap of $94.63 billion, a PE ratio of 52.23, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $338.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.54.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. Intuit had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 40.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 161,258 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.66, for a total value of $55,740,440.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,337,411.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 3,069 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.96, for a total transaction of $1,049,475.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,192 shares in the company, valued at $4,511,136.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 244,742 shares of company stock valued at $83,471,109. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.