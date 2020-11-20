Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,804 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.80% of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF worth $16,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 19.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,908,000 after purchasing an additional 11,008 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 73.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 10,868 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF stock opened at $217.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $214.22 and its 200-day moving average is $191.31. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a 12-month low of $108.12 and a 12-month high of $226.59.

