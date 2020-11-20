Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 26.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,903 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RSP. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at about $46,000.

Shares of RSP opened at $121.43 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $70.56 and a 12-month high of $123.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.55.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

