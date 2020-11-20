Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 9,263 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,370% compared to the typical volume of 630 call options.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMBA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Ambarella from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Friday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.92.

In related news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 4,891 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total value of $260,103.38. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 939,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,953,409.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 5,343 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total transaction of $284,140.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,794 shares of company stock valued at $941,362. 5.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBA. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 5.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 142.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,579,000 after purchasing an additional 430,915 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 178.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 86,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 55,525 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 476.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 26,460 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 9.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ambarella stock opened at $65.35 on Friday. Ambarella has a twelve month low of $36.02 and a twelve month high of $73.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.68 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.84 and its 200 day moving average is $51.66.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $50.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.00 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 20.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%. Ambarella’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ambarella will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

