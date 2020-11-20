iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp reduced its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.6% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 339.1% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $82,000.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $160.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $159.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.49. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $135.38 and a fifty-two week high of $179.70.

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

