iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:JKI) Short Interest Update

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:JKI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the October 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 176.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 308,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,005,000 after acquiring an additional 197,090 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 141,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,557,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,631,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,723,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ JKI opened at $150.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $139.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.57. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $89.86 and a twelve month high of $171.05.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Morningstar Mid Cap Value ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Value Index Fund (the Value Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

