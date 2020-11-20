iShares Russell 1000 Pure U.S. Revenue ETF (NASDAQ:AMCA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares Russell 1000 Pure U.S. Revenue ETF (NASDAQ:AMCA) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the October 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of AMCA opened at $30.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.83 and a 200-day moving average of $27.48. iShares Russell 1000 Pure U.S. Revenue ETF has a 52 week low of $19.46 and a 52 week high of $31.49.

