iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Purchased by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 6,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 15,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $85.32 on Friday. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $56.27 and a 1 year high of $100.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.98.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

