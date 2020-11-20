iStar (NYSE:STAR) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iStar (NYSE:STAR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $15.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “iStar Financial Inc. is the leading publicly traded finance company focused on the commercial real estate industry. The company, which is taxed as a real estate investment trust, provides structured mortgage, mezzanine and lease financing through its origination, acquisition and servicing platform. The company’s mission is to maximize risk-adjusted returns on equity by providing innovative and value-added financing solutions to private and corporate owners of real estate nationwide. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Separately, TheStreet cut iStar from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

Shares of STAR stock opened at $14.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.29 and a 200-day moving average of $11.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. iStar has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $17.50.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.24. iStar had a negative return on equity of 5.85% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. Sell-side analysts forecast that iStar will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. iStar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.80%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iStar during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in iStar during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in iStar during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in iStar by 32.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in iStar by 944.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 6,557 shares during the period. 92.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iStar Company Profile

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

