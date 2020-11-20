Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Itamar Medical Ltd is a medical technology company. It focuses on the development, marketing and sales of diagnostic products based on its proprietary PAT(TM) platform technology. The company’s product pipeline consists of WatchPAT(TM) the at home sleep apnea test for respiratory sleep disorder diagnosis and EndoPAT(TM), device for testing endothelial function and assessing the risk of coronary artery disease and other cardiovascular diseases. Itamar Medical Ltd is based in Caesarea, Israel. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Itamar Medical from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Itamar Medical in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on shares of Itamar Medical from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

Shares of ITMR stock opened at $18.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $202.06 million, a P/E ratio of -31.72 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.08. Itamar Medical has a one year low of $7.82 and a one year high of $29.00.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts expect that Itamar Medical will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITMR. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Itamar Medical by 137.0% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 50,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 29,132 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itamar Medical in the second quarter worth $534,000. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Itamar Medical in the third quarter worth $470,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Itamar Medical in the third quarter worth $409,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Itamar Medical by 14.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 153,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after buying an additional 18,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.59% of the company’s stock.

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, selling, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices based on peripheral arterial tone signals. It develops and markets two products, namely, WatchPAT and EndoPAT. The WatchPAT diagnoses sleep apnea, which has been proven to be a substantial risk factor in cardiac disease.

