Jack in the Box Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:JACK)

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 5,976 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,413% compared to the average volume of 395 call options.

Several analysts have commented on JACK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jack in the Box has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.28.

In related news, Director David Goebel sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total transaction of $148,207.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,621,659.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Jack in the Box by 221.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Jack in the Box during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Jack in the Box by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Jack in the Box by 449.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:JACK opened at $90.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.68. Jack in the Box has a one year low of $16.81 and a one year high of $94.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.50.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.47. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.62%. On average, research analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 29, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,243 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is based in San Diego, California.

