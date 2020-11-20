Jane Shields Sells 35,000 Shares of NEXT plc (NXT.L) (LON:NXT) Stock

NEXT plc (NXT.L) (LON:NXT) insider Jane Shields sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,762 ($88.35), for a total transaction of £2,366,700 ($3,092,108.70).

LON NXT opened at GBX 6,674 ($87.20) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 640.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 6,237 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5,564.06. NEXT plc has a 1 year low of GBX 3,311 ($43.26) and a 1 year high of GBX 7,358 ($96.13). The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.99.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NEXT plc (NXT.L) in a report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of NEXT plc (NXT.L) from GBX 5,500 ($71.86) to GBX 5,800 ($75.78) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of NEXT plc (NXT.L) from GBX 5,300 ($69.24) to GBX 5,900 ($77.08) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of NEXT plc (NXT.L) to an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 3,650 ($47.69) target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of NEXT plc (NXT.L) to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 4,300 ($56.18) to GBX 4,500 ($58.79) in a report on Monday, September 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,257.08 ($68.68).

About NEXT plc (NXT.L)

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

