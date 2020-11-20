JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) PT Raised to $107.00 at Smith Barney Citigroup

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) had its target price hoisted by Smith Barney Citigroup from $104.00 to $107.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on JD. China Renaissance Securities raised their price objective on JD.com from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Bank of America upgraded JD.com to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on JD.com from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Macquarie upgraded JD.com from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on JD.com from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.39.

NASDAQ:JD opened at $86.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.21. JD.com has a 52-week low of $30.84 and a 52-week high of $92.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $125.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The information services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $3.06. JD.com had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 3.34%. On average, equities analysts predict that JD.com will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in JD.com by 6.0% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,746 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of JD.com by 27.7% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 798 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in JD.com by 1.3% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 13,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in JD.com by 5.7% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,988 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in JD.com by 50.1% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 650 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

