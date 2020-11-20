Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for Vital Farms in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.21. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vital Farms’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Get Vital Farms alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vital Farms has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.86.

Shares of VITL stock opened at $30.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.39. Vital Farms has a 52-week low of $26.27 and a 52-week high of $43.30.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VITL. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the third quarter worth approximately $20,982,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the third quarter worth approximately $249,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,223,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $831,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $886,000.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc operates as an ethical food company in the United States. It produces five pasture-raised products sourced from animals raised on small family farms, including shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, and liquid whole eggs. The company's customers include natural retailers, mainstream retailers, and foodservice partners.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.