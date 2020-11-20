Jewel (JWL) Price Reaches $0.24 on Top Exchanges

Jewel (CURRENCY:JWL) traded up 17.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 20th. Jewel has a total market cap of $12.92 million and $905.00 worth of Jewel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Jewel has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Jewel token can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00001291 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, BTC-Alpha and P2PB2B.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005469 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00077520 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00029549 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00158609 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $165.71 or 0.00905950 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005467 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.81 or 0.00190331 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002461 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Jewel

Jewel (CRYPTO:JWL) is a token. It launched on July 13th, 2016. Jewel’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,710,245 tokens. Jewel’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Jewel’s official website is jewelpay.org. The official message board for Jewel is medium.com/@jewelpay. The Reddit community for Jewel is /r/jewelpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Jewel Token Trading

Jewel can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Livecoin and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jewel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jewel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jewel using one of the exchanges listed above.

