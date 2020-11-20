(JGWEQ) (OTCMKTS:JGWEQ) & LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Head to Head Survey

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) and (JGWEQ) (OTCMKTS:JGWEQ) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LexinFintech and (JGWEQ)’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LexinFintech $1.52 billion 0.90 $329.59 million $1.76 4.44 (JGWEQ) $428.71 million 0.00 -$191.33 million N/A N/A

LexinFintech has higher revenue and earnings than (JGWEQ).

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for LexinFintech and (JGWEQ), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LexinFintech 0 0 6 0 3.00 (JGWEQ) 0 0 0 0 N/A

LexinFintech currently has a consensus price target of $13.20, suggesting a potential upside of 68.73%. Given LexinFintech’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe LexinFintech is more favorable than (JGWEQ).

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.8% of LexinFintech shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.8% of (JGWEQ) shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares LexinFintech and (JGWEQ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LexinFintech 8.34% 18.53% 5.03% (JGWEQ) N/A N/A N/A

Summary

LexinFintech beats (JGWEQ) on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

LexinFintech Company Profile

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors. It also matches customer loans with diversified funding sources, including individual investors on its Juzi Licai online investment platform, third-party commercial banks, consumer finance companies, institutional funding partners in its direct lending programs, investors of its asset-backed securities, and other licensed financial institutions. The company was formerly known as Staging Finance Holding Ltd. and changed its name to LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. in March 2017. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

(JGWEQ) Company Profile

The J.G. Wentworth Company is focused on key sectors, including structured settlement payment purchasing, annuity payment purchasing, and lottery payment purchasing and pre-settlement funding. The Company operates two brands, JG Wentworth and Peachtree. It act as an intermediary that identifies, underwrites and purchases individual payment streams from its customers, aggregates those payment streams and then finances them in the institutional market at discount rates below its cost to purchase. The J.G. Wentworth Company, formerly known as JGWPT Holdings Inc., is headquartered in suburban Philadelphia.

