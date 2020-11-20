John Treharne Sells 500,000 Shares of The Gym Group plc (GYM.L) (LON:GYM) Stock

The Gym Group plc (GYM.L) (LON:GYM) insider John Treharne sold 500,000 shares of The Gym Group plc (GYM.L) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 204 ($2.67), for a total transaction of £1,020,000 ($1,332,636.53).

John Treharne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 9th, John Treharne sold 275,000 shares of The Gym Group plc (GYM.L) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 148 ($1.93), for a total transaction of £407,000 ($531,748.11).

Shares of LON:GYM opened at GBX 215.50 ($2.82) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 151.16 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 150.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.53, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $215.70 million and a P/E ratio of -13.30. The Gym Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 75 ($0.98) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 325 ($4.25).

The Gym Group plc (GYM.L) (LON:GYM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported GBX (14.90) (($0.19)) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that The Gym Group plc will post 889.9999463 earnings per share for the current year.

GYM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Gym Group plc (GYM.L) in a report on Friday, July 31st. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of The Gym Group plc (GYM.L) in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of The Gym Group plc (GYM.L) in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of The Gym Group plc (GYM.L) to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 210 ($2.74) in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 292.50 ($3.82).

The Gym Group plc (GYM.L) Company Profile

The Gym Group plc operates health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. It operates 175 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

